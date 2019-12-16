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Pitfalls of the Hebrew Roots Movement
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11 views • December 16, 2019
What should be our focus? What should we return to? Should we look to our fruits, our branches, our roots, our feet? Or Jesus? Why did Peter begin to sink? What is your focus? Should we be a Torah Ministry? Or a Full-Gospel Ministry? Minister of the Torah? Or a Jesus Ministry? A Torah Minister OR a Minister of Christ?
Also read the article at http://www.iSawTheLightMinistries.com/hebrewicroots.html
Written and Produced by Pastor Tim, a 10 Commandment observant Servant of Jesus the Christ.
Also read the article at http://www.iSawTheLightMinistries.com/hebrewicroots.html
Written and Produced by Pastor Tim, a 10 Commandment observant Servant of Jesus the Christ.
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