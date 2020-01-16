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James O’Keefe Reveals New Bernie Gulag Information
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110 views • January 16, 2020
James O'Keefe of Project Veritas joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the recent video release from inside the Bernie Sanders campaign exposing their gulag plan for political opponents.
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"Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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