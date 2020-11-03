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Testimonianza audio di Eva Reali:e se dietro a tutto quello che sta accadendo ci fosse la McKinsey?
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38 views • November 03, 2020
Testimonianza denuncia audio, rilasciata a Andrea Tosatto nel 2018, di Eva Reali, infermiera, esponente del Movimento 5 stelle, attiva a livello nazionale sui temi della sanità e candidata per le regionali nel 2015 in Toscana.
Di Andrea Tosatto
E SE DIETRO A TUTTO CI FOSSE LA MCKINSEY?
SE I GOVERNI FOSSERO STATI CORROTTI?
ECCO I FILES AUDIO CHE LA CHIAMANO IN CAUSA.
QUALCUNO È DISPOSTO AD INDAGARE?
Condividete al massimo affinchè questi file giungano nelle mani di Magistrati integerrimi disposti a indagare.
Fonte video originale, pagina facebook di Andrea Tosatto
https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Tosatto/videos/10224448467107626
Di Andrea Tosatto
E SE DIETRO A TUTTO CI FOSSE LA MCKINSEY?
SE I GOVERNI FOSSERO STATI CORROTTI?
ECCO I FILES AUDIO CHE LA CHIAMANO IN CAUSA.
QUALCUNO È DISPOSTO AD INDAGARE?
Condividete al massimo affinchè questi file giungano nelle mani di Magistrati integerrimi disposti a indagare.
Fonte video originale, pagina facebook di Andrea Tosatto
https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Tosatto/videos/10224448467107626
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