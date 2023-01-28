https://gettr.com/post/p26fs810001

01/25/2023 Xiao Taiyang tells his story that his mother led him to join the Whistleblowers’ Movement and encouraged him to participate in Music Down the CCP show. Because we have to overcome the fear and take down the CCP





01/25/2023 小太阳战友讲述他的妈妈带领他加入爆料革命，以及鼓励他在这次音乐会露脸。因为我们必须克服恐惧推翻共产党。





