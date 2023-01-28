https://gettr.com/post/p26fs810001
01/25/2023 Xiao Taiyang tells his story that his mother led him to join the Whistleblowers’ Movement and encouraged him to participate in Music Down the CCP show. Because we have to overcome the fear and take down the CCP
01/25/2023 小太阳战友讲述他的妈妈带领他加入爆料革命，以及鼓励他在这次音乐会露脸。因为我们必须克服恐惧推翻共产党。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.