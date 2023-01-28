Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Xiao Taiyang tells his story that his mother led him to join the Whistleblowers’ Movement and encouraged him to participate in Music Down the CCP show
16 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p26fs810001

01/25/2023 Xiao Taiyang tells his story that his mother led him to join the Whistleblowers’ Movement and encouraged him to participate in Music Down the CCP show. Because we have to overcome the fear and take down the CCP


01/25/2023 小太阳战友讲述他的妈妈带领他加入爆料革命，以及鼓励他在这次音乐会露脸。因为我们必须克服恐惧推翻共产党。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket