Xi the Sun’s “self-revolution” and “dangerous storms” actually indicate that the CCP destroys itself through infightings, which will only be helpful for our mission of taking down the CCP

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53506925
Summary：The New Federal State of China must use its opponent's force to beat the opponent, and unite with those people and organizations who have been threatened by the CCP to take down the CCP