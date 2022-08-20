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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Penalties And Beatings For The Wicked.
Proverbs 19:29 (NIV).
29 Penalties are prepared for mockers,
and beatings for the backs of fools.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous are civil and have no concern of sanctions.
The Wicked are constantly chastened for their behavior.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yeyutzmm
#penalties #prepared #mockers #beatings #backs #fools