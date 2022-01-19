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WE LIVE IN A REAL MAD WORLD, CRAZY WORLD
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31 views • January 19, 2022
Only an evil satanist would want to replace reality with a fake reality, only a sick demented psychopath satan worshipper would want to lure humanity into a virtual grid. Sadly millions will fall for it, and there is no way to tell the consequences, we can only guess, but nothing good will ever come out of it.
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