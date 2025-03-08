When Disaster Strikes

The recent hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida proved that the majority of the American people are ill prepared when it comes to disasters. When God was going to extract some 3 million Israelites from Egypt under the leadership of Moses, it was a logistical nightmare, but He still made it happen in an orderly manner by having the Israelites gather cash and supplies beforehand.

It is therefore prudent for Christians to prepare for disasters like an earthquake, tornado, hurricane, fire, famine or even war. Jesus spoke about future events that will negatively affect humanity, and just like in the past, God will supernaturally use our efforts to see us through. Are you prepared for a small scale natural disaster? Do you have an emergency plan that can be quickly implemented? Are you stockpiling basic necessities like food, water, and cash?

Do you have the necessary gear to live in a rural area for a prolonged amount of time? Do you have firearms to protect yourself in the event that law and order breaks down? The goal is to be ready when a disaster occurs, giving you the ability to survive and evacuate in the midst of chaos. We should always be ready to share our testimony and the same concept can be applied to emergency preparedness.

Sermon Outline:

RLJ-1617 -- SEPTEMBER 17, 2017

