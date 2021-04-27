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2 MORE HORRIBLE INJURIES FROM THE COVID GENOCIDE SHOT. LIVES RUINED BUT IT IS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.
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231 views • April 27, 2021
Irreversible injuries. The second one is still urging people to get the jab. Idiot.
It is MURDER and it is GENOCIDE
It is MURDER and it is GENOCIDE
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