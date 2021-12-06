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Processing Trauma, Finding Holistic Wellness with Bianca Rodriguez
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10 views • December 06, 2021
“You’ve got to teach what you’ve learned,” says Bianca Rodriguez, and that’s exactly what she does. Only, it took her decades to truly learn what she’d been through, and how she could use her experience to help others.
Tune in to discover:
The definition of trauma and the many different ways it can occur
Which side of the brain stores unprocessed traumatic memories
How bilateral stimulation and EMDR can help people process painful and traumatic memories
The importance of having some level of emotional stability before trying to process traumatic memories
In addition to emotional, physical, and sexual trauma, Rodriguez knows firsthand that there’s also something called medical trauma, which is when a physical condition or disease causes a person to feel like their wellbeing or life is threatened.
When Rodriguez was just three years old, she developed severe asthma and was hospitalized numerous times. And every time she would have an asthma attack, she truly felt as though she was going to die. But it wasn’t until much later in life that she understood it for what it really was.
She’s since become a licensed holistic psychotherapist and founder of You Are Complete, through which she helps people uncover their true selves, access and work through suppressed memories of past trauma, and integrate their mind, body, and spirit for complete wellness.
She discusses the details of her work as a therapist, including the use of EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), CBT, and holotropic breathwork.
Press play to hear the full conversation and visit https://youarecomplete.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Tune in to discover:
The definition of trauma and the many different ways it can occur
Which side of the brain stores unprocessed traumatic memories
How bilateral stimulation and EMDR can help people process painful and traumatic memories
The importance of having some level of emotional stability before trying to process traumatic memories
In addition to emotional, physical, and sexual trauma, Rodriguez knows firsthand that there’s also something called medical trauma, which is when a physical condition or disease causes a person to feel like their wellbeing or life is threatened.
When Rodriguez was just three years old, she developed severe asthma and was hospitalized numerous times. And every time she would have an asthma attack, she truly felt as though she was going to die. But it wasn’t until much later in life that she understood it for what it really was.
She’s since become a licensed holistic psychotherapist and founder of You Are Complete, through which she helps people uncover their true selves, access and work through suppressed memories of past trauma, and integrate their mind, body, and spirit for complete wellness.
She discusses the details of her work as a therapist, including the use of EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), CBT, and holotropic breathwork.
Press play to hear the full conversation and visit https://youarecomplete.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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