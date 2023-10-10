Create New Account
Crows Tear Down Israeli Flags/News 10Oct23
Samlaunch
1:21 Crows in Israel tear down Israeli flags in different parts of the country

:51 White Phosphorous

:49 Operation Iron Swords

:39 Mario Nawfal - FOOTAGE Drone view of destruction in Gaza

:44 On Fire

:30 Hezbollah announces attack on three Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon

:27 Hezbollah attacks the Golan Heights

7 clips, 5:24.

Keywords
israelwarpalestinian

