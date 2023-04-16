https://gettr.com/post/p2eddw91001

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The NFSC fighters think that the base of the NFSC is so beautiful and matches their ideal image of the mansion. They stood in front of the scene where Mr. Miles Guo used to live streams and felt like they had become Mr. Miles Guo for a moment. The fighters are very united and waiting for Brother Seven to return.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们认为新中国联邦基地非常的漂亮，是他们心目中庄园的样子。战友们进入了基地的房间里，并且站在了郭先生经常直播的场景前面，感觉自己也当了一回郭文贵先生。所有战友们都非常地团结，都在等待七哥平安归来。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





