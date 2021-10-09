© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rucksack Kids, The Secret of Mystery Island
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 09, 2021
Available on amazon.com or johntheo.com
As summer begins to wane, the Bartletts leave the lakeside community of Wolfhollow, New Hampshire to take a last minute vacation to the seashore. A half mile from the beach sits Mystery Island. This fog-enshrouded island happens to be the destination on a pirate treasure map the kids recently discovered. However, to find the buried treasure, Fourteen-year-old Leah Bartlett and her two siblings, twelve-year-old Avery, and nine-year-old Grayson must decipher a secret code. Along the way they meet new friends, encounter rough seas, and uncover a treasure that is different from anything they could possibly imagine.
As summer begins to wane, the Bartletts leave the lakeside community of Wolfhollow, New Hampshire to take a last minute vacation to the seashore. A half mile from the beach sits Mystery Island. This fog-enshrouded island happens to be the destination on a pirate treasure map the kids recently discovered. However, to find the buried treasure, Fourteen-year-old Leah Bartlett and her two siblings, twelve-year-old Avery, and nine-year-old Grayson must decipher a secret code. Along the way they meet new friends, encounter rough seas, and uncover a treasure that is different from anything they could possibly imagine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.