Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Deadlier than A Death Sentence (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.20.16)

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The show's title is Deadlier than A Death Sentence
Would you submit to Medical therapy that makes the death penalty look inviting ? Dr Daniels reveals the common medical intervention that is deadlier than the Death Penalty. Tune in Think Happens
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