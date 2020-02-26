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Proof of God's Existence!
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24 views • February 26, 2020
Is there a God? It's a question all of us have asked at some point in our lives, but have we ever really questioned whether there is evidence of God's existence. If we really wanted to know the answer, we would be looking for the proof of God, wouldn't we? This video gives you that proof, and puts an end to the debate over evolution vs creationism once and for all. Are you willing to consider the evidence sincerely?
It is the goal of this channel to put Christ back into Christianity… the real Christ… the Christ of the four gospels. We are not about going to church, not even about that great big book called The Bible, or about all the big name salesmen who claim to be promoting Jesus today. This channel is about the Missing Piece, the Cornerstone... which Jesus predicted the builders would reject. The teachings of Jesus, as contained in the four gospels, are the key to understanding everything. In those teachings are to literally be found eternal life. Come with us and hear the One who was sent from heaven with a message for the people of this planet… a message which has been ignored for far too long.
CREDITS - "grouch" by greg westfall (https://goo.gl/FW6FSu) CC BY 2.0 -"Villano" by J.J., SVG file by Gustavb (https://goo.gl/U9M2UD) CC BY-SA 3.0 -"Woodburn Tulip Festival 2010" By Ian Sane (https://goo.gl/WQXCmW) CC BY 2.0 -"Richard Dawkins Cooper Union Shankbone" by David Shankbone (https://goo.gl/YCSZot) CC BY 3.0 -"Flickr - moses namkung - The Crowd For DMB 1" by moses namkung (https://goo.gl/3J3Sd6) CC BY 2.0 -"Ebensee concentration camp 1945" by Arnold E. Samuelson. Original source 'National Archives and Records Admin' (https://goo.gl/MF4OBN)CC0 PUBD -"Q12174 noun 5364 ccAnaFelix obesity" by Ana Felix (https://goo.gl/N2d7xE) CC BY 3.0 -"Scientists scanning electron microscope" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/uvvJPr) CC BY 2.0 -"Scientists inject Nucleic acids into Mosquitoes" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/AQFpgh) CC BY 2.0 -"Puzzly puzzled" by Wikimedia Foundation (https://goo.gl/KmtH0T) CC BY-SA 3.0 -"Gladstone debate on Irish Home Rule 8th April 1886 ILN" by Illustrated London News (https://goo.gl/r4mm5f) PD-US -"Ariane Sherine and Richard Dawkins at the Atheist Bus Campaign launch" by Zoe Margolis (https://goo.gl/XdcPjw) CC BY 2.0 -"TeilhardP 1955" by author unknown (Source: Archives des jésuites de France) (https://goo.gl/E6XyQq) CC BY-SA 3.0 -"Bishop John Shelby Spong portrait 2006." by Scott Griessel (https://goo.gl/NNrmAh) CC BY-SA 2.0 -"Army scientists bring math into focus for teachers" by U.S. Army RDECOM (https://goo.gl/FzeMft) CC BY 2.0 -"Cut and Paste" by Laura D'Alessandro (https://goo.gl/yQyYAZ) CC BY 2.0 -"21122 The Nether Fortress" by Brickset (https://goo.gl/kBdpmK) CC BY 2.0 -"you choose" by Procsilas Mosca (https://goo.gl/kPIYJC) CC BY 2.0 -"Guilt" by Hartwig HKD (https://goo.gl/Yzw5mL) CC BY-ND 2.0 -"Az univerzum, ahogy Stephen Hawking látja" by Lwp Kommunikáció (https://goo.gl/JFIkLG) CC BY 2.0 -"Books Stephen Hawking, Cosomos" by shivamb45 (https://goo.gl/gpLntb) CC BY 2.0
It is the goal of this channel to put Christ back into Christianity… the real Christ… the Christ of the four gospels. We are not about going to church, not even about that great big book called The Bible, or about all the big name salesmen who claim to be promoting Jesus today. This channel is about the Missing Piece, the Cornerstone... which Jesus predicted the builders would reject. The teachings of Jesus, as contained in the four gospels, are the key to understanding everything. In those teachings are to literally be found eternal life. Come with us and hear the One who was sent from heaven with a message for the people of this planet… a message which has been ignored for far too long.
CREDITS - "grouch" by greg westfall (https://goo.gl/FW6FSu) CC BY 2.0 -"Villano" by J.J., SVG file by Gustavb (https://goo.gl/U9M2UD) CC BY-SA 3.0 -"Woodburn Tulip Festival 2010" By Ian Sane (https://goo.gl/WQXCmW) CC BY 2.0 -"Richard Dawkins Cooper Union Shankbone" by David Shankbone (https://goo.gl/YCSZot) CC BY 3.0 -"Flickr - moses namkung - The Crowd For DMB 1" by moses namkung (https://goo.gl/3J3Sd6) CC BY 2.0 -"Ebensee concentration camp 1945" by Arnold E. Samuelson. Original source 'National Archives and Records Admin' (https://goo.gl/MF4OBN)CC0 PUBD -"Q12174 noun 5364 ccAnaFelix obesity" by Ana Felix (https://goo.gl/N2d7xE) CC BY 3.0 -"Scientists scanning electron microscope" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/uvvJPr) CC BY 2.0 -"Scientists inject Nucleic acids into Mosquitoes" by U.S. Department of Agriculture (https://goo.gl/AQFpgh) CC BY 2.0 -"Puzzly puzzled" by Wikimedia Foundation (https://goo.gl/KmtH0T) CC BY-SA 3.0 -"Gladstone debate on Irish Home Rule 8th April 1886 ILN" by Illustrated London News (https://goo.gl/r4mm5f) PD-US -"Ariane Sherine and Richard Dawkins at the Atheist Bus Campaign launch" by Zoe Margolis (https://goo.gl/XdcPjw) CC BY 2.0 -"TeilhardP 1955" by author unknown (Source: Archives des jésuites de France) (https://goo.gl/E6XyQq) CC BY-SA 3.0 -"Bishop John Shelby Spong portrait 2006." by Scott Griessel (https://goo.gl/NNrmAh) CC BY-SA 2.0 -"Army scientists bring math into focus for teachers" by U.S. Army RDECOM (https://goo.gl/FzeMft) CC BY 2.0 -"Cut and Paste" by Laura D'Alessandro (https://goo.gl/yQyYAZ) CC BY 2.0 -"21122 The Nether Fortress" by Brickset (https://goo.gl/kBdpmK) CC BY 2.0 -"you choose" by Procsilas Mosca (https://goo.gl/kPIYJC) CC BY 2.0 -"Guilt" by Hartwig HKD (https://goo.gl/Yzw5mL) CC BY-ND 2.0 -"Az univerzum, ahogy Stephen Hawking látja" by Lwp Kommunikáció (https://goo.gl/JFIkLG) CC BY 2.0 -"Books Stephen Hawking, Cosomos" by shivamb45 (https://goo.gl/gpLntb) CC BY 2.0
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