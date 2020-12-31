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BREAKING: DOMINION MACHINES HACKED LIVE IN GEORGIA RUNOFF!
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275 views • December 31, 2020
BREAKING: DOMINION MACHINES HACKED LIVE IN GEORGIA RUNOFF! Voter Fraud Senate Hearing 12/30/2020
DOMINION MACHINES HACKED LIVE IN GEORGIA RUNOFF! Voter Fraud Senate Hearing 12/30/2020 - Fulton County voting machines breached by WiFi
https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-senate-subcommittee-requests-forensic-audit-of-fulton-county-absentee-ballots_3638568.html
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DOMINION MACHINES HACKED LIVE IN GEORGIA RUNOFF! Voter Fraud Senate Hearing 12/30/2020 - Fulton County voting machines breached by WiFi
https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-senate-subcommittee-requests-forensic-audit-of-fulton-county-absentee-ballots_3638568.html
Follow the show: https://www.metaxastalk.com/
Subscribe to Metaxas Super to watch all interviews commercial-free AND additional exclusive content: https://metaxassuper.com/
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