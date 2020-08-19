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What The Elite Doesn't Want You To Know About The COVID-19, Part 1
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33 views • August 19, 2020
This is a compilation of videos exposing the real COVID-19 disease, mortality rate, easy treatment, effect of the closures on the population, the danger of vaccinations, the main stream fake news media, simple inteligent solutions, and much more. It includes a motivational speech with Charlie Chaplin.
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