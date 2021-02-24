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This Was Aired On Cartoon Network' [24.02.2021]
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348 views • February 25, 2021
Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.
- Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies
- Research for yourself.
- Think for yourself.
- Trust yourself.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
20.6K subscribers
20,531 views • Feb 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/opy7H8fAfCc
- Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies
- Research for yourself.
- Think for yourself.
- Trust yourself.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
20.6K subscribers
20,531 views • Feb 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/opy7H8fAfCc
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