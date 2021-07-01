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Chuck Middleton: Sick Satanic Sexually Derailed TRANS-'woman' Wins 'Miss' USA [01.07.2021]
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36 views • July 01, 2021
Note: AGAIN the Satanist are 'pushing' the sick LGBTQIA+ Agenda to all our Kids. There are only TWO genders: MAN and a WOMAN.
LGBTQIA+ = Gay and lesbian - bisexual - pansexual - asexual - demisexual - graysexual - cisgender - transgender - transgendered - trans* or trans+ - queer - gender nonconforming, or g.N.C. - asexual/agender - androgyn - cisgender - demigirl - demiguy - dobbeltgender - liquid gender identity - genderfuck - genderpivot - genderqueer - intergender - genderneutral - neutrois - omnigender - pangender - polygender - questioning - situational liquid gender identity - transfeminine - transmaskuline - third gender - trigender - two-spirit - anonbinary - genderqueer - gender fluid - gender-neutral - m.A.A.B./f.A.A.B./u.A.A.B. - intersex - and 'more'...
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/21/style/lgbtq-gender-language.html
https://zulu.tv2.dk/2019-03-04-lgbtqia-se-her-hvad-bogstaverne-staar-for
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/21/style/lgbtq-gender-language.html
https://zulu.tv2.dk/2019-03-04-lgbtqia-se-her-hvad-bogstaverne-staar-for
Pinned by chuck middleton - 1 hour ago
"For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;" - Romans 1:26-28 KJV
'One Day Closer ; Mr. USA'
302 viewsJul 1, 2021
chuck middleton
5.31 subscribers
https://youtu.be/1F-9zzfB56s
LGBTQIA+ = Gay and lesbian - bisexual - pansexual - asexual - demisexual - graysexual - cisgender - transgender - transgendered - trans* or trans+ - queer - gender nonconforming, or g.N.C. - asexual/agender - androgyn - cisgender - demigirl - demiguy - dobbeltgender - liquid gender identity - genderfuck - genderpivot - genderqueer - intergender - genderneutral - neutrois - omnigender - pangender - polygender - questioning - situational liquid gender identity - transfeminine - transmaskuline - third gender - trigender - two-spirit - anonbinary - genderqueer - gender fluid - gender-neutral - m.A.A.B./f.A.A.B./u.A.A.B. - intersex - and 'more'...
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/21/style/lgbtq-gender-language.html
https://zulu.tv2.dk/2019-03-04-lgbtqia-se-her-hvad-bogstaverne-staar-for
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/21/style/lgbtq-gender-language.html
https://zulu.tv2.dk/2019-03-04-lgbtqia-se-her-hvad-bogstaverne-staar-for
Pinned by chuck middleton - 1 hour ago
"For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;" - Romans 1:26-28 KJV
'One Day Closer ; Mr. USA'
302 viewsJul 1, 2021
chuck middleton
5.31 subscribers
https://youtu.be/1F-9zzfB56s
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