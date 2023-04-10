Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Infowars - End of Financial Freedom - Mike Adams Exposes Global Fiat Currency Future of the US Dollar - 4-05-2023
192 views
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published 18 hours ago |

Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the future of the US dollar becoming a fiat currency will collapse financial freedom.

Click Here For Health

Keywords
mike adamsgreat resetcbdcgreat cullingmoney collapsebank crash

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket