Can AI be the Gasoline on the Fire of Revival? - Morgan Jackson | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Morgan Jackson, Senior Vice President of Faith Comes By Hearing, to discuss an extraordinary mission unfolding around the world. Morgan shares how new technologies—including AI—are accelerating efforts to bring the Bible to people in every language on earth, with a goal of reaching the remaining unreached languages by 2033. We explore how oral Bible translation, solar-powered audio Bibles, and partnerships across ministries are helping millions hear the Gospel in their own language for the very first time. Morgan also reveals powerful stories from remote villages, prisons, and nations experiencing revival as people encounter Scripture in a way they’ve never heard before.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comMorgan JacksonWEBSITE: www.faithcomesbyhearing.comYOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@faithcomesbyhearingINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/faithcomesbyhearing2033/BIBLE: www.bible.isDONATE: https://www.faithcomesbyhearing.com/get-involved/giveMorgan Jackson is the Senior Vice President of Faith Comes By Hearing, a ministry dedicated to bringing God’s Word to every language and people group on earth. For more than 40 years, he has helped lead global initiatives to record, translate, and distribute dramatized audio Bibles to communities that cannot access Scripture through traditional means. Under his leadership, the ministry has partnered with hundreds of thousands of churches, missions organizations, and Bible agencies to reach millions of people worldwide. Morgan has traveled to more than 80 countries building partnerships that accelerate Bible translation and distribution in some of the most remote regions of the world. His passion is to ensure that every person can hear the Gospel in their own language and experience the transforming power of Scripture.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: