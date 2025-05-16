Russian Delegation Arrives at Dolmabahçe Palace for Talks

The head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, is holding a meeting with US representatives, after which he will join negotiations with Ukraine, Russian media report.

The Russian negotiating team is in constant contact with the president, Putin receives all information online, Peskov said.

He noted that the Russian delegation in Istanbul has all the necessary guidelines for the negotiating position; they were developed at a meeting with Putin.

After a meeting with American officials, Zelensky’s pimp, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine’s key objective at the negotiating table is achieving an unconditional ceasefire.

He added that the issue of arranging a face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin is also being discussed.

Key Points from Russia's Dmitry Peskov’s Statements

➡️A meeting between Putin and Trump is absolutely necessary, but it must be thoroughly prepared in advance, Peskov said.

➡️Putin-Trump contacts are critically important, especially in the context of resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

➡️Any potential meeting between Putin and Trump should involve serious discussions on global affairs and regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

➡️There have been no substantial proposals to resume the work of the NATO–Russia Council.

➡️It is urgent to begin discussions on strategic stability across the European continent.

➡️It is difficult to speak of restoring a partnership with NATO at a time when the alliance is effectively engaged in hostilities against Russia.

➡️Putin will hold a meeting with Russia’s Security Council later today.

Adding:

Russian channels report that Ukraine has returned the bodies of 34 fallen Russian soldiers. Earlier, it was reported that Russia had handed over 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.