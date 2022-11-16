Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Met With His Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the Sidelines of the G20 Summit

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https://gnews.org/articles/523132
Summary：11/15/2022 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Both sides expressed their willingness to manage high level exchanges and communications with each other in all fields.