The bizarre story of the CIA's alleged alien DNA hunt - clip 1 of 2

From 23andMe to Area 51: the bizarre story of the CIA's alleged alien DNA hunt



US media is buzzing over a purported secret CIA program scouring genetic databases from Ancestry and 23andMe for carriers of "alien DNA."



👉 The story broke on a podcast by Jason Jorjani, a former lecturer at the New Jersey Institute of Technology with a PhD in philosophy. His source: a former military intelligence operative named Lyn Buchanan.



According to Buchanan, a CIA analyst named Christopher Green — who reportedly did work for the agency — developed a hidden method to access DNA test data from companies that analyze saliva samples.



📹 The goal? Track down extraterrestrials secretly living among humans.





💬 "The CIA wants to hunt them down," Jorjani said.





Avi Loeb, professor at Harvard University and head of the Galileo Project (which searches for extraterrestrial life), said the research has scientific value — it could confirm that humanity itself has extraterrestrial origins.





💬 "DNA analysis could help determine the origin of the human species, which may have emerged through panspermia," Loeb said — the hypothesis that life on Earth was seeded from space.



He suggested there could be genetic markers indicating the transfer of primitive life forms, say from Mars to Earth.



But Loeb poured cold water on the idea of aliens living among us. Interstellar travel — even at light speed — would take tens of thousands of years. Cosmic radiation and low gravity make it nearly impossible for biological beings to survive the journey.







@geopolitics_prime

