Dr. Peter McCullough: do vaccines protect us?

2024 Update Reviews The Data On Ever Increasing Routine Vaccine Schedule And Health Outcomes

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

April 20, 2024

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/do-vaccines-make-us-healthier





The COVID-19 crisis and the mass vaccination debacle has caused all of us to re-evaluate the ever-expanding childhood and adult CDC ACIP vaccine schedule and similar programs outside of the United States.

Here is some key input from film-maker Greg Glaser of Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?





"Americans remember churches locked down during Covid-19 but liquor stores kept open. They remember strangers with nose swabs pointing at their children. And they remember vaccine mandates for work and school. Americans do not want to repeat those Covid-19 experiences in the future. The people want recognition of their right to decline vaccination and testing. Americans are also interested to learn how the health of the vaccinated compares to the unvaccinated.





"One of the most important lessons of Covid-19 is that America is a better place when people are nice to one another. Indeed, the clear majority of Americans (2/3) oppose all vaccine mandates for school entry, even for vaccines other than Covid-19. See e.g., Des Moines Register Poll (2022) ("Just 34% of Iowa adults now say all children should be required to receive standard shots unless they have a doctor-signed statement showing they have a medical reason not to be vaccinated, the poll shows. That's down from 59% who supported such a requirement in 2015, when the Iowa Poll asked a similar question about childhood vaccinations.")





"Individual rights and science are not mutually exclusive, but they are mutually under attack. Learning from covid tyranny, America can become stronger and more resilient. The key is to put new learning into action."

So please sit back and enjoy this important video production and share with others as we all try to see out of the fog of vaccine hubris and gain some clarity on what is going on with human health.





RESOURCES Courtesy of Greg Glaser and Dr. Brian Hooker

1. Unvaccinated Study #1: Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2050312120925344

2. Unvaccinated Study #2: Revisiting Excess Diagnoses of Illnesses and Conditions in Children Whose Parents Provided Informed Permission to Vaccinate Them





