© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DARK WINTER IS COMING: YOU HAVE SIX MONTHS TO FIGURE OUT YOUR LIFE BEFORE THE CULLING GETS REAL
Follow
2
Share
Report
221 views • June 08, 2021
SOURCE: Dollar_Vigilante
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Intro Video - From a trailer from Tom Clancy’s ‘The Division’ Game Released in 2013: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DI0AqrYUay5o/
“Welcoming Remarks by Klaus Schwab”: https://youtu.be/EOvz1Flfrfw
Democracy is Retarded - Osho: https://twitter.com/right_populist/status/1398373262103621632
For the last year I have shown all the evidence, proof and made every argument for why you shouldn't take Kill Gates vax in regular hour long videos. This bitch just did the same thing in under 10 seconds! Gotta work on my game! I need to take a time management course from her: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1399383190062632960
CDC Director To Throw Out First Pitch At Full-Capacity Fenway: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1399015349446758406
mNRA Vaccine is not a vaccine: https://geopolitics.co/2021/01/20/the-mrna-covid-vaccine-is-not-a-vaccine/
Got Jab, No More Fly: https://greatreject.org/got-jab-no-more-fly/
The U.S. Is Likely Headed for a ‘Dark Winter.’ Here’s What That Means: https://www.healthline.com/health-news/the-us-is-likely-headed-for-a-dark-winter-heres-what-that-means
America’s Pandemic War Games Don’t End Well: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-57181038
‘Avoiding death the incentive for jab’: Greg Hunt fiercely defends Australia’s vaccine rollout: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/avoiding-death-the-incentive-for-jab-hunt-c-2960013
Australian COVID-19 vaccine weekly safety report - 27-05-2021: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-27-05-2021
CFB Borden-based military officer faces life in prison for anti-vaccine speech: https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/cfb-borden-based-military-officer-faces-life-in-prison-for-anti-vaccine-speech-1.5445299
Canada extends the shelf life of expired AstraZeneca vaccine, saying even though it’s expired it’s safe for another month… https://www.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2212213&;playlistId=1.5325538&binId=1.810401&playlistPageNum=1&binPageNum=1
Australian Tax Office to Prompt 400,000 Crypto Holders to Report Their Gains: https://news.bitcoin.com/australian-tax-office-to-prompt-400000-crypto-holders-to-report-their-gains/
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Intro Video - From a trailer from Tom Clancy’s ‘The Division’ Game Released in 2013: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DI0AqrYUay5o/
“Welcoming Remarks by Klaus Schwab”: https://youtu.be/EOvz1Flfrfw
Democracy is Retarded - Osho: https://twitter.com/right_populist/status/1398373262103621632
For the last year I have shown all the evidence, proof and made every argument for why you shouldn't take Kill Gates vax in regular hour long videos. This bitch just did the same thing in under 10 seconds! Gotta work on my game! I need to take a time management course from her: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1399383190062632960
CDC Director To Throw Out First Pitch At Full-Capacity Fenway: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1399015349446758406
mNRA Vaccine is not a vaccine: https://geopolitics.co/2021/01/20/the-mrna-covid-vaccine-is-not-a-vaccine/
Got Jab, No More Fly: https://greatreject.org/got-jab-no-more-fly/
The U.S. Is Likely Headed for a ‘Dark Winter.’ Here’s What That Means: https://www.healthline.com/health-news/the-us-is-likely-headed-for-a-dark-winter-heres-what-that-means
America’s Pandemic War Games Don’t End Well: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-57181038
‘Avoiding death the incentive for jab’: Greg Hunt fiercely defends Australia’s vaccine rollout: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/avoiding-death-the-incentive-for-jab-hunt-c-2960013
Australian COVID-19 vaccine weekly safety report - 27-05-2021: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-27-05-2021
CFB Borden-based military officer faces life in prison for anti-vaccine speech: https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/cfb-borden-based-military-officer-faces-life-in-prison-for-anti-vaccine-speech-1.5445299
Canada extends the shelf life of expired AstraZeneca vaccine, saying even though it’s expired it’s safe for another month… https://www.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2212213&;playlistId=1.5325538&binId=1.810401&playlistPageNum=1&binPageNum=1
Australian Tax Office to Prompt 400,000 Crypto Holders to Report Their Gains: https://news.bitcoin.com/australian-tax-office-to-prompt-400000-crypto-holders-to-report-their-gains/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.