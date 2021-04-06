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Ask Seek and Knock - My Grace IS Sufficient for You
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40 views • April 06, 2021
But he said to me, My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
(II Corinthians 12:9, ESV2011)
Thank You for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock. Sit with us a spell as we discuss the above topic. There is more to this topic than you may think.
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at holyimpactministries.com
Thanks for Watching and have a Blessed Day!
(II Corinthians 12:9, ESV2011)
Thank You for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock. Sit with us a spell as we discuss the above topic. There is more to this topic than you may think.
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at holyimpactministries.com
Thanks for Watching and have a Blessed Day!
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