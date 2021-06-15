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95% Of Americans Are Deficient In This One Nutrient & It Strongly Contributes To The Correct Functioning Of Virtually Every Tissue In Your Body
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323 views • June 15, 2021
This one element controls intestinal, salivary gland, skin, breast, ovarian, uterine, prostate, adrenal, kidney, heart health and more. I was so deficient in this element that I suffered a total collapse of my energy and was bedridden for 6 weeks. This God sent me a messenger who told me I needed to read a book on this topic. I ordered the book and watch the videos and Wow, what a revelation. I started to take the missing nutrient and my life has been given back to me.
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