The Knowledge of the Forever Time - Episode 7 - The God Knowledge (by Damon T. Berry)

In this Invitation a holy and hidden knowledge is revealed to be a part of nearly every ancient structure on earth. Within every stone creation around the world there is also an ominous message and it is given to all who walk upon this earth, Sadly, this message is lost on our greatest scientists and our best archaeologists, and the reason why is because of our personal view of religion. In our world religion dictates whether a discovery is true, worthy, or the work of the devil. This Invitation to enlightenment is unlike any other you have ever seen and it is full of hidden knowledge and also the holiest knowledge on earth. This is the age of reason and the age of enlightenment and this is Invitation Number 7.