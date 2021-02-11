© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Knowledge of the Forever Time - Episode 7 - The God Knowledge (by Damon T. Berry)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • February 11, 2021
In this Invitation a holy and hidden knowledge is revealed to be a part of nearly every ancient structure on earth. Within every stone creation around the world there is also an ominous message and it is given to all who walk upon this earth, Sadly, this message is lost on our greatest scientists and our best archaeologists, and the reason why is because of our personal view of religion. In our world religion dictates whether a discovery is true, worthy, or the work of the devil. This Invitation to enlightenment is unlike any other you have ever seen and it is full of hidden knowledge and also the holiest knowledge on earth. This is the age of reason and the age of enlightenment and this is Invitation Number 7.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.