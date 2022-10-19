AND NOW FLYING DEATH DOGS -- China's Gun-Toting Robot Dog Getting Dropped Off by Drone

A four-legged robot in China that looks similar to Boston Dynamics’ Spot has gone viral again on platforms like Twitter and Reddit, but this time there are a couple of new twists. The machine can be transported via drone, according to the new video. And, perhaps most importantly, the robot has a gun attachment on top.





Where did the video originally come from? Before hitting U.S.-based social media sites, the video was first uploaded to the verified Weibo page of China Kestrel Defense, which includes the English words “Blood-Wing” in the upper-right corner. As The Drive notes, it’s not clear what “Blood-Wing” is supposed to be in reference to, but it certainly gets your attention!





