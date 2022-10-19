AND NOW FLYING DEATH DOGS -- China's Gun-Toting Robot Dog Getting Dropped Off by Drone

A four-legged robot in China that looks similar to Boston Dynamics’ Spot has gone viral again on platforms like Twitter and Reddit, but this time there are a couple of new twists. The machine can be transported via drone, according to the new video. And, perhaps most importantly, the robot has a gun attachment on top.
Where did the video originally come from? Before hitting U.S.-based social media sites, the video was first uploaded to the verified Weibo page of China Kestrel Defense, which includes the English words “Blood-Wing” in the upper-right corner. As The Drive notes, it’s not clear what “Blood-Wing” is supposed to be in reference to, but it certainly gets your attention!
Gizmodo
https://gizmodo.com/video-twitter-reddit-china-gun-robot-dog-drone-military-1849641058
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.