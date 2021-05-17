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REDEMPTION MANUAL5.0 - "PUBLIC EDUCATION vs The MONETARY SYSTEM" examination by: arrabon
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24 views • May 17, 2021
Redemption is not for the timid the weak and the ignorant. One must read, study, and test (apply) what one is becoming exposed to, in understanding the commercial scheme being operated against every man, woman, and child today in this Country...(and most of the world!) for the sole purpose to allow the 'government corporations' to survive and continue to serve 'themselves' under a socialistic bankrupt democracy closer resembling social communism...
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