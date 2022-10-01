UN at WEF: “We own the science” - Are Partnered With Big Tech to Squash "Disinformation"

WOW! Unbelievably arrogant UN Representative tells WEF's 'Tackling Disinformation' panel, "We own the science, and we think that the WORLD should know it."
Melissa Fleming, unelected globalist and Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the UN, pointed out that the UN had partnered with Big Tech companies to manipulate climate change and COVID narratives.
“We
partnered with Google. For example, if you google climate change, you
will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN
resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see
when we googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted
information right at the top.
“We’re becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world, you know, should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again, it's a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in."
(Sept 20, 2022) WEF "Tackling Disinformation" panel:https://www.weforum.org/events/sustainable-development-impact-meetings-2022/sessions/tackling-disinformation
Seek good uncensored search engine results? Don't use Google. Instead, give Swiss Cows a try:
