© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dangers of Sugar-free Gum
Follow
3
Share
Report
504 views • October 11, 2021
Link to The Guardian Article:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/may/05/chewing-gum-role-teenagers-death-inquest
Link to Aspartame Resource Guide:
http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_resource_guide.pdf
Link to my artificial sweetener awareness blog:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
View the comic:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/the-dangers-of-sugar-free-gum
Feel free to download this video, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Compiled by Avalina Kreska
Graphics: Pixton.com
Narrators: wellsaidlabs.com
Music: purple-planet.com
Sound effect: bbc.co.uk Copyright BBC 2021
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/may/05/chewing-gum-role-teenagers-death-inquest
Link to Aspartame Resource Guide:
http://www.mpwhi.com/aspartame_resource_guide.pdf
Link to my artificial sweetener awareness blog:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
View the comic:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/the-dangers-of-sugar-free-gum
Feel free to download this video, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Compiled by Avalina Kreska
Graphics: Pixton.com
Narrators: wellsaidlabs.com
Music: purple-planet.com
Sound effect: bbc.co.uk Copyright BBC 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.