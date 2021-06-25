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HARD DATA PROVES BIG PHARMA KNEW COVID VACCINES WOULD WORSEN AND PROLONG THE PANDEMIC
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HARD DATA PROVES BIG PHARMA KNEW COVID VACCINES WOULD WORSEN AND PROLONG THE PANDEMIC
http://themillenniumreport.com/2021/06/hard-data-proves-big-pharma-knew-covid-vaccines-would-worsen-and-prolong-the-pandemic/
See Each National Graph Below Showing How
Covid Vaccines Are Increasing Mortality Rates
First, that virtually every country in the world was trending downward — precipitously — as the world community of nations started to approach natural herd immunity for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.
Secondly, that as soon as the various Covid vaccines were rolled out worldwide, virtually every country was saw a sharp spike in SAR-COV-2 cases, and especially in Covid deaths.
The red line in each graph below shows the trending toward herd immunity. The blue line indicates the extraordinary Covid death spikes which occurred shortly after each nation rolled out their vaccine programs.
Such an obvious genocidal outcome could only have occurred by highly purposeful design; and with the close coordination of numerous national, corporate, NGO and other institutional co-conspirators.
What the many graphs below clearly indicate are two crucial data points about the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda.
First, that virtually every country in the world was trending downward — precipitously — as the world community of nations started to approach natural herd immunity for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.
Secondly, that as soon as the various Covid vaccines were rolled out worldwide, virtually every country was saw a sharp spike in SAR-COV-2 cases, and especially in Covid deaths.
The red line in each graph below shows the trending toward herd immunity. The blue line indicates the extraordinary Covid death spikes which occurred shortly after each nation rolled out their vaccine programs.
Such an obvious genocidal outcome could only have occurred by highly purposeful design; and with the close coordination of numerous national, corporate, NGO and other institutional co-conspirators.
Let’s take a close look at India since their vaccine-rekindled Covid crisis has recently captured the attention of the whole world. Here’s the relevant graph tracking India’s downward trend followed by an explosion of Covid deaths.
This completely avoidable mushrooming of Covid deaths across India occurred because of two critical developments, which were replayed around the globe with uncanny precision.
#1 — The WHO, Big Pharma, CDC, NIH, FDA and other agencies of the US Government ran a massive disinfo campaign to compel every country to immediately discontinue the use of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Clarithromycin, Zinc and/or any other effective treatments and successful protocols being used for COVID-19 patients.
#2 — These same genocidal co-conspirators ramped up the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda throughout the entire world community of nations to get everyone on the same vaccine game plan (aka the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda). Only in this way could the perps prevent any particular nation from showing off their vaccineless success story.
Now, here’s another graph that reflects this exact sequence of events in India. New Delhi was trumpeting the tremendous success Indians were experiencing with their very inexpensive Ivermectin kits. And then look what happened in March of 2021 after millions were vaccinated and Ivermectin was stopped.
What else needs to be said when all the “HARD DATA PROVES BIG PHARMA KNEW COVID VACCINES WOULD WORSEN AND PROLONG THE PANDEMIC”.
N.B. What follows are the graphs correlating the Covid vaccine rollouts with Covid death increases nation by nation which occurred late 2020 and early 2021.
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msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
http://themillenniumreport.com/2021/06/hard-data-proves-big-pharma-knew-covid-vaccines-would-worsen-and-prolong-the-pandemic/
See Each National Graph Below Showing How
Covid Vaccines Are Increasing Mortality Rates
First, that virtually every country in the world was trending downward — precipitously — as the world community of nations started to approach natural herd immunity for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.
Secondly, that as soon as the various Covid vaccines were rolled out worldwide, virtually every country was saw a sharp spike in SAR-COV-2 cases, and especially in Covid deaths.
The red line in each graph below shows the trending toward herd immunity. The blue line indicates the extraordinary Covid death spikes which occurred shortly after each nation rolled out their vaccine programs.
Such an obvious genocidal outcome could only have occurred by highly purposeful design; and with the close coordination of numerous national, corporate, NGO and other institutional co-conspirators.
What the many graphs below clearly indicate are two crucial data points about the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda.
First, that virtually every country in the world was trending downward — precipitously — as the world community of nations started to approach natural herd immunity for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.
Secondly, that as soon as the various Covid vaccines were rolled out worldwide, virtually every country was saw a sharp spike in SAR-COV-2 cases, and especially in Covid deaths.
The red line in each graph below shows the trending toward herd immunity. The blue line indicates the extraordinary Covid death spikes which occurred shortly after each nation rolled out their vaccine programs.
Such an obvious genocidal outcome could only have occurred by highly purposeful design; and with the close coordination of numerous national, corporate, NGO and other institutional co-conspirators.
Let’s take a close look at India since their vaccine-rekindled Covid crisis has recently captured the attention of the whole world. Here’s the relevant graph tracking India’s downward trend followed by an explosion of Covid deaths.
This completely avoidable mushrooming of Covid deaths across India occurred because of two critical developments, which were replayed around the globe with uncanny precision.
#1 — The WHO, Big Pharma, CDC, NIH, FDA and other agencies of the US Government ran a massive disinfo campaign to compel every country to immediately discontinue the use of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Clarithromycin, Zinc and/or any other effective treatments and successful protocols being used for COVID-19 patients.
#2 — These same genocidal co-conspirators ramped up the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda throughout the entire world community of nations to get everyone on the same vaccine game plan (aka the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda). Only in this way could the perps prevent any particular nation from showing off their vaccineless success story.
Now, here’s another graph that reflects this exact sequence of events in India. New Delhi was trumpeting the tremendous success Indians were experiencing with their very inexpensive Ivermectin kits. And then look what happened in March of 2021 after millions were vaccinated and Ivermectin was stopped.
What else needs to be said when all the “HARD DATA PROVES BIG PHARMA KNEW COVID VACCINES WOULD WORSEN AND PROLONG THE PANDEMIC”.
N.B. What follows are the graphs correlating the Covid vaccine rollouts with Covid death increases nation by nation which occurred late 2020 and early 2021.
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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