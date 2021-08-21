X22 REPORT - Less Than 10 Know the Full Story, the Shot Heard Around the World

X22 REPORT Ep. 2557b - August 20, 2021

Less Than 10 Know the Full Story, the Shot Heard Around the World



[DS] fell right into what the patriots wanted, they laid the ground work and the [DS] did exactly what they thought they would do. Now the people can see it all and they will see much more. World leaders are now angry at [JB] and the puppet masters, the world is turning against them. Devolution is now in play, CM tells everyone that one day people will no the full story of what was planned. This will be the shot heard around the world, it will be a week to remember.



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