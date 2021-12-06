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Apocalypse Chronicles
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20 views • December 06, 2021
So there you go, I left the door unlocked at the special Illuminati Rothschild torture cabin. It's an open house, perhaps in honor of the silly Paris Hilton marriage. Anyone can come and see the best kept secret of the elite. An open house... Located in all places... IN BRIGHTON UTAH... Learn the meaning of the phrase 'chocolate bomber.' And, as a bonus, we get a story with a raven and a seagull like that story in the Vatican back in 2014 when those chuckleheads in the Ukraine were acting up. A sobering lesson indeed from ol' Lucifer Osiris for what may happen in January of next year. (fun like a AYSO Saturday morning)
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