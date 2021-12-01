© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent War Ep. 6137: Mandates BLOCKED, Fauci 4 Prison, Epstein's Pilot Talks, Teachers V Parents
Follow
10
Share
Report
271 views • December 01, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate Nationwide – Protects Health Care Workers Across America.
Ted Cruz Says Gain of Function Lies Could Land Fauci in Prison For Up to 5 Years.
RFK Jr. Claims Fauci Killed, Tortured, Poor Minority Orphans in 1980s.
Yet another new study shows Natural Immunity is near perfect protection and incredibly durable.
Epstein's Pilot Names Names, Recalls Shuttling Clinton, Trump, Spacey And Prince Andrew, forgets to mention Trump is how Epstein got arrested, and why his Private Child Rape Island got shut down.
Probably why Epstein was suicided in the first place, Trump was legitimately going after the pedophiles.
Sweden wants Your Covid Vaccine Passport in a Chip in Your Hand.
Teachers Unions are fighting back against the parents standing up to Perversion, Racism, and Pedophilia taught in our schools.
Coffee Stockpiles Experience Largest Plunge Since '98 Amid Severe Shortage
DeSantis blames the Waukesha parade massacre on anti white hate, as he takes a stand against the Fake News and Lockdowns.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate Nationwide – Protects Health Care Workers Across America.
Ted Cruz Says Gain of Function Lies Could Land Fauci in Prison For Up to 5 Years.
RFK Jr. Claims Fauci Killed, Tortured, Poor Minority Orphans in 1980s.
Yet another new study shows Natural Immunity is near perfect protection and incredibly durable.
Epstein's Pilot Names Names, Recalls Shuttling Clinton, Trump, Spacey And Prince Andrew, forgets to mention Trump is how Epstein got arrested, and why his Private Child Rape Island got shut down.
Probably why Epstein was suicided in the first place, Trump was legitimately going after the pedophiles.
Sweden wants Your Covid Vaccine Passport in a Chip in Your Hand.
Teachers Unions are fighting back against the parents standing up to Perversion, Racism, and Pedophilia taught in our schools.
Coffee Stockpiles Experience Largest Plunge Since '98 Amid Severe Shortage
DeSantis blames the Waukesha parade massacre on anti white hate, as he takes a stand against the Fake News and Lockdowns.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.