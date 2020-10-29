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The Truth About the Coronavirus Vaccine Trials - #NewWorldNextWeek
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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16 views • October 29, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: How COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Are Rigged
https://bit.ly/3ecZiev

Singapore Halts Dosing of Two Flu Shots After 59 Deaths in South Korea
https://bit.ly/3jDMSxx

Japan Gov't OKs Bill to Offer Free Coronavirus Vaccines
https://bit.ly/2Jhqhdy

Danish Newspaper Reveals Largest Study On Masks Rejected By Three Medical Journals
https://bit.ly/37OCaBM

That Mask Is Giving You Lung Cancer
https://bit.ly/3jLEr3j

FDA Approves Gilead's Remdesivir Despite Data Showing Drug Doesn't Work
https://bit.ly/2Jg0aUm

Some COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates May Make People More Vulnerable to HIV
https://bit.ly/3oDjRpm

South Korean Authorities Stick To Flu Vaccine Plan After Deaths Rise To 48
https://bit.ly/37WeDiF

Deaths In South Korea After Flu Vaccinations Shouldn't Stop Flu Shot Campaigns
https://bit.ly/34EKYIK

Time Magazine Replaces Logo With Plea to 'Vote'
https://bit.ly/35FQEBy

Story #2: The Great Financial Reset - IMF Managing Director Calls for a 'New Bretton Woods Moment'
https://bit.ly/34CTlEr

A New Bretton Woods Moment By Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director
https://bit.ly/3jxoyNC

Cross-Border Payment—A Vision for the Future
https://bit.ly/3jDHfPM

Story #3: ‘The Purge’ Producers ‘Keep America Great’ Inside the Trump Admin
https://bit.ly/31PZpYq

Hiltzik Strategies
https://bit.ly/31TGf3T

Jared Kushner Hires Hollywood Horror Film Publicist Behind ‘The Purge’ to Head PR For New White House Office
http://dailym.ai/3kEFG5x

Trump Adviser Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus
https://bit.ly/3jDLISr

Biden, 5 Supreme Court Justices Attend Controversial “Red Mass” (Oct. 3, 2010)
https://cnn.it/31QI95x

Film, Literature and the New World Order: ‘The Purge: Election Year’
https://bit.ly/2Jkbkrj

Bob Murphy Analyzes “The Hunt” and “The Purge” Movies as an Anarchist
https://bit.ly/3mwKA4T

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipnewsunfood shortagesainwo1984agenda 21current affairsquarantinevaccine dangerstranshumanismcoronamasksmsm liesplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
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