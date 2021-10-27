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Vaxxed: From Cover Up to Catastrophe
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134 views • October 27, 2021
The 2016 film, Vaxxed: From Cover Up to Catastrophe, was written and co-directed by British medical researcher Andrew Wakefield
The CDC destroyed data on their 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
I posted the transcript of the Q & A Webinar the Vaxxed II Panel conducted at my blog posts:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-truth.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
The CDC destroyed data on their 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
I posted the transcript of the Q & A Webinar the Vaxxed II Panel conducted at my blog posts:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-truth.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
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