GAIN OF FUNCTION SCIENTISTS DOWNPLAYED SAFETY RISKS

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Dec 22, 2023
Breaking news from the non-profit U.S. Right To Know shows an early draft of a 2018 Ecohealth DARPA proposal dangerously omitting key points of their gain-of-function coronavirus research. Was this the blueprint that created the conditions for the pandemic?
