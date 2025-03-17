© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John 8:47 He that is of God HEARETH God’s Words:
Ye THEREFORE HEAR THEM NOT,
BECAUSE YE ARE NOT of God !!!
Is This CLEAR, YES !!!! 99.999% of the World is NOT of GOD !!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-pa