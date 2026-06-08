AJN Live - Sunday Live - Senate Bill S4615 Mirrors The House NDAA Bill And Hands Complete Control of the Pentagon and ALL US Intelligence To Israel - 6-07-2026

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FULL SUNDAY SHOW: Senate Bill S4615 Mirrors The House NDAA Bill And Hands Complete Control of the Pentagon and ALL US Intelligence To Israel - This Is Exclusive, Must-Share Intel! PLUS: The Secret To The AI Data Center Power Grab Has Been Discovered! Please Watch And Share This Important Broadcast! The Alex Jones Show - FULL SHOW - 06.07.2026