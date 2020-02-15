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Confused about the World? How to hear God's Voice in Crazy Times BY DANA ASHLIE
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212 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Nov 1, 2016
This world is getting beyond crazy...these steps and tools can help you to discern truth from fiction. There has never been a time in this world when it has been more important. The new age movement and its' half truths keep people many off track in a fundamental ways...I explain my journey through that and what I did that started triggering more profound clarity than ever before...
This world is getting beyond crazy...these steps and tools can help you to discern truth from fiction. There has never been a time in this world when it has been more important. The new age movement and its' half truths keep people many off track in a fundamental ways...I explain my journey through that and what I did that started triggering more profound clarity than ever before...
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