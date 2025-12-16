BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THEY LIED ABOUT YOUR HEART: The Medical Cartel's Suppressed Science of Frequency
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
105 followers
0
148 views • 1 day ago

What if everything you were taught about your own heart is a primitive, 400-year-old lie designed to keep you dependent and disconnected?


In this mind-bending report provided in part by Guardian Daniel R, John Michael Chambers reveals the revolutionary—and deliberately suppressed—truth about human biology.


THE LIE:

You were told the heart is a simple "meat pump," a mechanical device pushing blood through miles of vessels. This outdated 17th-century model from William Harvey is not only false—it's "beyond stupid" from a physics perspective.


THE TRUTH:


The Helical Heart: Spanish researcher Dr. Francisco Torrent-Guasp discovered the heart is a single, continuous spiral muscle band—a vortex generator that works via suction and torque, not crude pressure.


Blood Moves Before the Heart Forms: In the embryo, blood flows via frequency, resonance, and electrical charge. The body is an energy field, not a factory.


The Heart's Electromagnetic Field: Your heart generates a measurable electromagnetic field that extends six meters from your body, syncing with the Earth and acting as a central resonator for your entire biology.


The Second Brain: The heart contains more neuronal cells than parts of the brain. It feels, remembers, and is the primary "frequency modulator" of your emotional and physical state.


WHY THEY HIDE THIS:

If you knew your heart was a coherent, tunable energy field, you would understand that trauma and disconnection—not cholesterol—break its rhythm. You would reject the "business model" of statins, beta-blockers, and lifelong pharmaceutical dependence. They do not want coherent, empowered humans.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

nikola teslasuppressed scienceglobal financial resetmedical cartelbioenergeticsfrequency medicinehelical heartjmc broadcastingheart sciencetorrent-guaspheart is not a pumpheart math institutemidweek report
