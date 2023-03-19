RUSSIA WILL EASILY DESTROY U.S. PATRIOT MISSILE SYSTEMS USING HYPERSONIC MISSILES

Western officials and military analysts have claimed that Russia is running out of cutting-edge weapons. The new manufacturing process is moving too slowly to make up for the money already spent. This is wishful thinking, IMHO. Russia finds it relatively simple to replenish the Kinzhals because the Kinzhal is essentially an adapted version of an existing missile, it may be easier to produce than Zircons, which must be developed from the ground up.

