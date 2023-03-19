Create New Account
RUSSIA WILL EASILY DESTROY U.S. PATRIOT MISSILE SYSTEMS USING HYPERSONIC MISSILES
Western officials and military analysts have claimed that Russia is running out of cutting-edge weapons. The new manufacturing process is moving too slowly to make up for the money already spent. This is wishful thinking, IMHO. Russia finds it relatively simple to replenish the Kinzhals because the Kinzhal is essentially an adapted version of an existing missile, it may be easier to produce than Zircons, which must be developed from the ground up.

All video content on this channel is intended for educational purposes ONLY and is in no way meant to provoke, incite, or shock viewers. Nothing in this video should be considered a "call to action." It was created or reuploaded to educate individuals on politics, current events, war, weapon systems, constitutionally protected activities, and individual rights.

