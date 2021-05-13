EXPLOSIVE MARICOPA County Election AUDIT Update ~ BOMB!

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On Wednesday it was discovered that “the entire database” for the 2020 General election, showing the “Results Tally and Reporting,” was deleted from the voting machines!
Karen Fann warned the Maricopa County supervisors there would be an investigation into this likely criminal act.
The Gateway Pundit’s Jim and Joe Hoft Join Steve Bannon to Discuss the Criminal Destruction of Voting Machine Evidence in Arizona
http://thegatewaypundit.com