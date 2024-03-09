Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Peter Schweizer | America is on Fire, and China is Holding an Empty Can of Gasoline
channel image
GalacticStorm
2217 Subscribers
Shop now
25 views
Published Yesterday

Peter Schweizer with John Solomon: America is on Fire, and China is Holding an Empty Can of Gasoline | RealAmericasVoice


Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer says he hopes his new book “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans” raises the alarm on China’s strategic warfare against the United States.


“The approach is pretty simple. They want to beat the United States without actually fighting the United States in a kinetic war, and I think they’re having a lot of success in doing that right now,” says Schweizer.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Join us in chat on our 24/7 LIVE Rumble stream! https://rumble.com/user/RealAmericasVoice/live

Keywords
john solomonpeter schweizerreal america voice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket