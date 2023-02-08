American Sunrise Singing the Praises of Gov Sarah Sanders This Morning.mp4

American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates Feb 8th, 2023
https://americasvoice.news/playlists/american-sunrise/
With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Governor of Arkansas Retort of State of Union Address February 7, 2023 Commentary
Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders is an American politician serving as the 47th governor of Arkansas since 2023. She is the daughter of Mike Huckabee, who served as the 44th governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.politics, gospel, ed henry, be bold, American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates Feb 8st, 2023
With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.
Sale for my FAVORITE Flannel Sheets and use Promo Code RC
https://www.mypillow.com/clearance-page/mypillow-closeout-sheet-sets?trk_msg=BSNGDPOK96QK90C44HKM8I3KKS&trk_contact=U3CEHGIQHQ8CNR2HO23330RC54&trk_sid=5K96MFCEP4TQRITHIV6M9KUD3O&trk_link=FH84T0T0UN64N14Q754J4HIE40&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=Click+Here&utm_campaign=Rollback+Bed+Sheet+Specialn=Rollback+Bed+Sheet+Special!
Forget Amazon: Amazing Places to shop! See below Patriot sponsors:
Register to WIN a 3-Day Adult Pass to the Old School Survival BootCamp, Hocking Hills, OH May 12th-14th, 2023! Visit: https://www.resistancechicks.com/old-school-survival-boot-camp-info-giveaway/
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.