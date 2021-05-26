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UNE Catastrophe COVID DEJÁ LÁ
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290 views • May 26, 2021
Le virologue et fabricant de vaccins, le Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, a émis l'avertissement.
Il a travaillé avec Bill Gates et de grandes sociétés pharmaceutiques et est très clair sur la boîte de Pandore qui s'ouvre, avec l'aide de l'ignorance des politiciens et des porte-parole vendus, dans ce processus CRIMINEL de vaccination de masse ou mieux dire DESTRUCTION DE L'IMMUNITÉ DE MASSE.
Il a travaillé avec Bill Gates et de grandes sociétés pharmaceutiques et est très clair sur la boîte de Pandore qui s'ouvre, avec l'aide de l'ignorance des politiciens et des porte-parole vendus, dans ce processus CRIMINEL de vaccination de masse ou mieux dire DESTRUCTION DE L'IMMUNITÉ DE MASSE.
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