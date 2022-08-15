[ Video ]

Dr. Naomi Wolf: The CDC Finally Admitted The Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Have Same Protections





‘The last year and a half of the President and CDC saying go ahead and create a two tier discrimination society, the unvaccinated can kill you...that all vanished into thin air, oops sorry, you’re fine’





‘I sent that to my mum and said please send it to all of my extended family so that they can stop discriminating against us, after a year and a half’





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1fr7ov-dr.-wolf-the-cdc-finally-admitted-the-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-have-same.html)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





freedom, children, liberty, treason, trust, god, courage, vaccine, abortion, choice, music, peace, sovereignty, eugenics, nano, body, smart, protect, targeting, dust, vocal, www, plandemic, graphene